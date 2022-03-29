BLM seeking feedback on motorized access in Northern Lewis and Clark Co.

BUTTE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has started analyzing motorized access on its managed public lands in Lewis and Clark County and want resident to weigh in.

The BLM has made a record of 23 miles of existing travel routes through some 15,000 acres in the North Lewis and Clark Travel Management area.

Members of the public are being asked to submit comments on the routes to help the BLM guide the future of the Travel Management Plan and an Environmental Assessment.

Following the public scoping period, the BLM will look at different options for management, document existing recreation conditions, soil, wildlife and other social or natural resources.

More information about the project is available on the BLM's eplanning website.

Public comment is open through April 30 and must be submitted by mail to:

Bureau of Land Management,

attn: North Lewis and Clark County TMP,

106 North Parkmont, Butte, MT, 59701