Big Lots is closing its Helena store

GREAT FALLS — Big Lots is closing its stores in Helena and Great Falls store.

The company announced the closing on its website, and large signs announcing the closure are displayed in the windows of the store.

The Helena store is on the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue. The Great Falls store is a at 1200 Tenth Avenue South.

The national retailer, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has announced plans to close dozens of stores across the country in the coming months.

There are nearly 1,400 Big Lots stores nationwide.

The Columbus Dispatch reports: "The discount retailer did not release a list of closing stores, but its website as of mid Friday lists 293 locations as closing soon with a banner touting an up to 20% off sale at the top of the screen."

The closing date of the Great Falls and Helena stores has not yet been announced.

