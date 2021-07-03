Helena market offering free, weekly training course on how to be a vendor

HELENA — The Sleeping Giant Public Market is offering a free, weekly course on how to become a vendor.

“The word I want to get out is just how simple it is to do this,” says Bradi Watkins, the Course Coordinator for the market. “For some people who might think that there's too much involved to do it or that it might be difficult, it's probably a lot easier than you think to get started."

Bradi Watkins has over ten years of experience working as a vendor. She says she understands the difficulties of being a vendor, but in the end, it is not as stressful as one may think, which is why Watkins decided to offer the training course on tips and tricks to being a vendor. Topics include marketing your brand, displaying your product, and more. These courses are free and open to anyone wanting to sell at the public market or elsewhere.

"We've just had a lot of inquiries from people who don't really know where to get started. So we're gonna run through kind of that basis,” says Watkins. “How do you sign up for a market and then what do you need to be successful? How can you set yourself apart? Just the basics to start with."

The first course is set to take place July 7th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the public market space at 3700 McHugh Lane in Helena.