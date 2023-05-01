Helena Law Enforcement supporting Special Olympics with Torch Run

HELENA — The Helena Police Department will soon again help carry the torch across Montana in order to support Special Olympics Montana.

“Special Olympics is personally near and dear to my heart. The athletes are some of the best people you will ever meet. They are some of the bravest and just strongest individuals,” says Police Officer Jessica Cornell of the Helena Police Department.

Helena Police Department along with partners such as FWP, Montana Highway Patrol, and L&C County Sheriff’s Office will soon participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. On May 11th they will run from the town pump off of East Custer Ave. to Boulder where they will then pass along the “Flame of Hope” to the next group.

The run has 10 different starting points throughout Montana and covers over 2,400 miles.

The relay began on April 27 and the torch will arrive in Bozeman for the State Summer Games which go from May 17-19.

Helena Police Department is currently raising money for Special Olympics Montana with a goal of $3,000. The torch run began in 1985 in the state and has raised $9 million statewide since it began.

Officer Cornell says that the torch run is a great way to support the athletes.

“It's a great community event. It's just a great way to get out there and be with our community and support these athletes,” says Officer Cornell.