Helena judge rules Republican legislators violated State Constitution when altering SB 319

HELENA — Helena District Judge Mike Menahan ruled Thursday the state legislatures violated the Montana Constitution when last-minute additions, without public comment, were made to a campaign fundraising committees bill to include restrictions on on-campus political activity and judicial recusals.

SB 319 was passed in the closing hours of the 2021 Montana Legislative Session. The bill which revised joint campaign fundraising committees laws, was amended by Republican lawmakers on the next to last day of the session to also include a ban on voter-registration and other political activity on parts of Montana college campuses and require judges to step down from certain cases.

In his judgment, Menahan said the last-minute amendments violated the Montana Constitution by changing the original intent of the proposed legislation and the amendments violated the “single subject” section which requires each bill to only address one subject.

The bill initially passed both chambers of the Legislature on mostly party-line votes, with Republicans in favor. But a week before the session’s adjournment, Republicans sent it to a “free” conference committee, a six-member panel controlled by the GOP that can make any changes to a bill.

The language on judges and campus politicking were then inserted into a bill from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson.

A ban on any “political committee” from conducting voter-ID efforts, voter-registration drives, signature-collection efforts, ballot-collection efforts, or voter-turnout efforts at a state college dormitory, dining hall, or athletic facility.

A requirement that Montana judges remove themselves from any case, if a lawyer on the case had given a campaign contribution of more than $90 to the judge within the past six years, or if the lawyer had given the same amount to any political committee that opposed or supported the judge.

The plaintiffs in the case are Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher, four individual attorneys, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and Forward Montana, a group encouraging political involvement by young people. They asked SB 319 to be struck down in its entirety.

Menahan chose only to void the two sections regarding judges and campus politicking that were added at the end. The remainder of SB 319 remains in effect.

