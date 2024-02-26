Helena is home to some of the best beer in the state, according to 2024 Montana Beer Awards

HELENA — Helena area breweries received recognition and top marks at the 2024 Montana Beer Awards.

Last week at Lewis and Clark Brewing, over 30 judges from throughout the country will taste-test 365 different beers from 55 breweries from throughout Montana. The event was hosted by the Montana Brewers Association.

Submitted samples are divided into appropriate categories and judged blindly according to specific criteria.

Lewis and Clark Brewing took gold for North American Light Lagers for their Mexican Lager, and they took gold for their Backcountry ale in Brown and Black Ales. The brewery also received a bronze award for its Tropical Fusion Hard Seltzer in the Alternative Products category.

Copper Furrow Brewing received the gold in Strong Ales for its Winter Warmer beer.

Ten Mile Creek Brewery took silver in the Amber and Dark Lagers category with their Fanny Pack Amber Lager.

This is the first year of the Montana Beer Awards. A full list of all the 2024 Montana Beer Awards winners can be found here.

