Helena Indian Alliance hosts its annual Holiday Feed

HELENA — On Friday, at the Consistory Shrine Temple, Helena Indian Alliance hosted its annual Holiday Feed.

“It’s just a time for us to welcome the community,” said Katelyn Griepp, the Administration Manager for Helena Indian Alliance.

The HIA invited the community to come enjoy a holiday meal from 3 to 7 P.M. on December 8.

Volunteers and staff helped welcome people in, serve food and visit with guests.

The meal included holidays classics like ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and two different types of pie.

HIA says they hold this meal around the holidays because they always see a bigger need during the winter months.

“I think a lot of people can feel really alone and so having these spaces where you can show up with just yourself and you’ll be meet here with love and compassion and a warm meal and someone to talk to,” Griepp said.

They always get great reactions from the community during the event.

“Everyone’s really excited to see each other. Everyone’s excited to sit down at table, whether you know the person next to you or not. When you leave the table, you will regardless. Everyone is just really excited to be here,” said Griepp.

The HIA also raffled off a blanket at the end of the night. Raffle tickets were free for all guests.