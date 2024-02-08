Helena High celebrates 14 student-athletes on 2024 signing day

HELENA — Helena High School honored 14 student-athletes on the first national signing day of the new year as each student-athlete made their commitment official Wednesday afternoon in the Jungle. These Helena High seniors decided where to take their talents as they embark on the next chapter of their unique collegiate journeys.

"I'll miss my teammates for sure. I just couldn’t see myself not playing baseball for the next four years," said Sam Ark, who will be playing baseball for the Raiders of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). "I just love baseball and I wanted to continue that, and MSOE just offered top-notch academics, so I figured I’d go there and give it a shot."

The 14 future college athletes committed to play sports such as baseball, football, track and field, cross country and volleyball.

"Go Bengals and Roll Diggs," said Manu Melo, who signed to play football for the Montana Tech Orediggers and has hopes to play the slot position. "I mean, playing college football with my friends is always something that I’ve looked forward to in high school, so just making it official feels really good."

While many of these standout athletes will be sticking around the great state of Montana, others will be heading to states such as Washington, North Dakota, California and Texas.

MTN Sports spoke with a few of the athletes today, and they confirmed they're all excited for the next chapter and the adventures they'll be sure to experience on their journey.

Carter Kraft will be taking his talents to the Home of the Hornets as he will make the jump back to linebacker for Sacramento State.

"I'm going to miss the people for sure, the people are what makes this place so special," Kraft said. "I have great teammates, coaches and the parents, all that stuff."

Here is the full list of student-athletes who signed on the campus of Helena High on Feb. 7, 2024:

