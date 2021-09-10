Helena events to recognize, remember attacks of September 11th 2001

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered all flags to half staff on Saturday in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He has also asked Montanans around the state to observe a moment of silence at 6:46 a.m. to honor the lives lost that day.

In Helena, the Rocky Mountain Development Council and AmeriCorps will be hosting a 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America ceremony at 9:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Helena Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers, who was on duty the morning of the attacks, will share his story of that day.

The ceremony will in Rocky's Neighborhood Center located on 200 S. Cruse Avenue.

A 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will host a ceremony with the Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard at Capitol Rotunda.

