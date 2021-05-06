Watch
Helena, Capital High students prepare for Reverse Vigilante Day Parade

Alexie Aguayo
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 16:05:18-04

HELENA — Helena and Capital High students are using Thursday to prepare for Friday’s Vigilante Parade.

The annual parade will be located at the fairgrounds this year and it will be reversed. This means floats will stand still and community members will drive through and watch the floats.

Students built their floats at different locations around Helena to maintain COVID precautions and look forward to beginning the parade after 2020’s cancellation.

“Last year, it was canceled and it was really upsetting because 96 years of nonstop and then it ended,” says Kamrin Bain, a Capital High Freshman. “but I am really glad to have it back and I hope that we don't have to cancel it again."

The event is set to begin at noon, Friday and will go until 2:00 in the afternoon.

