Helena businesses anticipate boost once the 2023 Montana legislative session begins

HELENA — When lawmakers are sworn in on Monday for the start of the 68th session, businesses like the Silver Star Steak Company in Helena will be ready to welcome them back.

"We're just hoping to continue that the next few months but yeah, I think we're ready," said Cyndi Krings, the general manager of the Silver Star.

Krings told MTN the restaurant had a strong December and they are eager for the business that comes with lawmakers back in the Capital City.

Legislative sessions draw more than just the 100 state house members and 50 state senators to Helena.

There will be additional legislative staffers, lobbyists, and Montanans from around the state here to advocate for and against the legislation, and many will need a place to eat or sleep while in town.

Krings says they have already seen an increase in reservations and bookings.

"Got a ton of lunch-in's going on based on what's going on up at the Capitol. So yeah, it's been we can see it coming already. And so then that and actually even just with their preparations, that boosts our business," said Krings.

2023 will also be a return to normal, COVID protocols in 2021 meant many people participated remotely.

While that remote technology will still be in place this year, a lot more people are expected back in Helena, and Krings says they've been ready to host them.

"We're just really excited that it's going to be happening and that it won't cause January, February, March are our slowest months. So this year we're looking forward to not having those slow months," said Krings

The legislative session, and the surge of business that comes with it, usually last about four months.