Helena Area Community Foundation combined grant cycle recipients announced

HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced its 2024 combined grant cycle recipients.

The 2024 funding totals $72,705. Of the funding, $30,000 was provided directly by HACF funds, $23,750 came from Lewis and Clark County funding, and the City of Helena provided $19,000 in funds.

Sixty-one applicants filed for funding from Jan. 24 through Feb. 20 in 2024. Of those applicants, 32 received grant funding.

Here is a breakdown of who received the funds.

