'Harvest Hosts' connects RV campers and businesses

VAUGHN — A renaissance of open road travel is helping more than 5,000 businesses nationwide earn an economic boost. Not only are recreational vehicle travelers finding extra unique places to stay, but businesses like Big Sky Deli and Bakery in Vaughn are cashing in on some extra revenue.

“It’s different from the campground, different from the state park,” said Harvest Hosts CEO Joel Holland.

For about 13 years, Harvest Hosts has been adding to the RV experience. The program lets member campers stay free overnight at participating businesses throughout the country. From wineries, to breweries, to farms and museums. Closer to home in Montana, coffee shops, shooting ranges and even a popular deli and bakery participate.

In exchange, campers agree to purchase products from the business.

Holland says on average campers spend about $50 a night. With around 5,000 hosts and 250,000 campers, the economic impact is adding up.

“This year alone, that will actually turn into about $50 million that goes directly to the businesses in our program,” said Holland. “As a host, it doesn't cost anything to be in the program. And you can probably expect to earn around $15,000 to $20,000 a year in additional revenue from our members.”

Hosts say the program is about more than just some added income.

“The benefit is more for the RV’ers than me,” said Shane Hardman, manager at Big Sky Deli and Bakery in Vaughn. “We don't require them to spend a super large amount of money or anything like that here, so we provide them with a nice, quiet place that they can stay. They can come into the store and buy some stuff, but mostly it is just a cheaper alternative way for them to RV across the country.”

“When we ask hosts, ‘Why do you enjoy being in our program?” The first response they give is not money, actually. The first response is they enjoy sharing their lifestyle with travelers,” said Holland.

Holland says in talking to host businesses, he often asks how the campers compare to the average customers. He says the response is often in favor of the campers.

Memberships start at about 100 dollars a year. It’s not open to tent campers. Many of the participants still use traditional campgrounds and visit state and national parks. Harvest Hosts is simply adding some variety.

Big Sky Deli has been a Harvest Host for about a year. Hardman calls being situated as a bulk supply store for travelers to and from Glacier is an advantage. He says he’d recommend other businesses who can be a host, and feedback has been positive.

“Most of it's like great food, the Best sandwiches,” said Hardman. “A lot of people praise our breakfast, which has caused our breakfast and sells definitely pick up.”

Holland agrees that the feedback from both campers and hosts has been positive. He says they can both provide reviews. For campers, that often comes in the form of pictures submitted to the Harvest Hosts website.

“I think interest in road travel continues to grow, but also interest in small towns and unique experiences continues to grow, said Holland”

As a host, Hardman has seen campers from across the country and tries to meet as many as possible.

“I try to talk to almost every single one of them and I get stories,” said Hardman. “I find out where they come from. I find out like different things that they're seeing, where they're going. But yeah, there's lots of stories.

Holland says the program was inspired by a similar program in France where campers could stay free at wineries and in exchange, purchase a bottle or two of wine.

Harvest Hosts also offers a golf plan for about $20 more per year. Campers have easier access to about 400 golf courses across the country.

The company also offers what is known as a Boondockers program which allows campers to utilize space at about 3,000 private properties.

In Montana, about 100 sites are listed as Harvest Hosts.

Holland says the company is always looking for new hosts. To learn more, visit the Harvest Hosts website.

