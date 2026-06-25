GREAT FALLS — As Independence Day approaches, the familiar sights and sounds of fireworks are returning to neighborhoods across Great Falls. This year, however, city officials are encouraging residents to familiarize themselves with new fireworks regulations designed to improve public safety while still allowing holiday celebrations.

Under a recently adopted city ordinance, certain fireworks are now prohibited within Great Falls city limits. Fireworks that leave the ground — including rockets, shells, Roman candles, cakes and missiles — as well as exploding fireworks such as firecrackers and salutes, cannot be discharged within the city.

(WATCH: Great Falls reminds residents of new fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July)

Great Falls reminds residents of new fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July

Residents may only sell and discharge fireworks within city limits on July 2, July 3 and July 4 between 8 a.m. and midnight. The restrictions do not apply to city-approved and permitted public fireworks displays.

Local fireworks stands opened for the season Wednesday, and despite the new regulations, vendors remain optimistic about sales.

“The Great Falls community is absolutely awesome when it comes to purchasing fireworks,” said Karly Ames, manager of the Beijing Bob’s Fireworks stand. “We expect, I guess, a little bit of a decrease in sales. But like I said, I think they are going to come out almost about the same as before.”

Ames, who has managed the stand for about eight years, said many retailers are taking extra steps to help customers understand the changes. Some stands are marking prohibited fireworks with red dots to indicate they cannot be used within city limits.

Alexie Aguayo

She also encouraged residents to prioritize safety while celebrating.

“Make sure you know what the ordinance rules are when you're in the city,” Ames said. “And be prepared to put a firework out if needed or make a call to the fire department immediately if something happens.”

While some residents may need to adjust their fireworks plans, city leaders do not expect the holiday to look significantly different from previous years.

“It’s going to be really tough because, again, we’re 250 years old. People want to celebrate,” Mayor Cory Reeves said.

The city is emphasizing that responsible use of fireworks remains the key message this holiday season.

In addition to restrictions on certain fireworks, city regulations require children ages 10 and younger to have a supervising adult within 10 feet when fireworks are being ignited. Fireworks may only be discharged on private property and are prohibited on public property, including parks, streets, sidewalks, cul-de-sacs, alleys and public parking areas.

Officials are also reminding residents to clean up fireworks debris after celebrations, noting that leaving discharged fireworks litter behind is illegal.

The city’s fireworks ordinance will be enforced by both police officers and firefighters. Violations may result in misdemeanor charges and escalating fines, beginning at $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense, $300 for a third offense and up to $1,000 for a fourth offense.

Officials are asking residents to be patient as law enforcement responds to complaints during the busy holiday period.

“Continue to call law enforcement and file those fireworks complaints,” Reeves explained. “But just remember, everything has to go on priority metrics. If we have a crash or a domestic incident, those are going to take priority over a fireworks complaint. This comes down to people being neighborly and mindful of the rules.”

As Great Falls prepares for another Fourth of July celebration, city leaders hope residents can enjoy the holiday while respecting the new regulations and keeping their neighbors safe.

