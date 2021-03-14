Menu

Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Where can you receive the COVID vaccine in Great Falls?

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 7:19 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 21:19:54-05

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department on Thursday in Great Falls shared information about where people can receive the COVID vaccine in Great Falls:

  • Montana ExpoPark (click for details)
  • Public Drug
  • Albertsons/Osco stores
  • VA (if eligible)
  • Malmstrom Air Force Base (if eligible)
  • Indian Family Health Clinic (if eligible)

In addition, CVS announced on Thursday that its store on 10th Avenue South will soon begin providing the vaccine. Appointments for CVS will be available starting Saturday, March 13, with vaccines being administered as early as Sunday, March 14. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com; click here for details.

The CCHD said that Walgreens and Walmart do plan to administer the vaccine at some point, but no dates have been announced yet.

NOTE: Some of the locations provide vaccines only to people who meet certain eligibility requirements, such as military veterans. In addition, some locations occasionally run out of supply. In all cases, you should call the store/agency before you go to ensure that you are eligible at that location, and that they have the vaccine available.

You can also visit VaccineFinder.org to find out what locations are providing the vaccine.

COVID vaccine locations in Great Falls
COVID vaccine locations in Great Falls
RURAL VET VACCINE
RURAL VET VACCINE
New coronavirus vaccine development
New coronavirus vaccine development
Covid Vaccine Trial Diversity
Covid Vaccine Trial Diversity
Scientists developing 'universal' coronavirus vaccine
Scientists developing 'universal' coronavirus vaccine
Montana VA receives COVID vaccine

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

StormTracker Weather App