Virtual 'murder mystery' game comes to Great Falls this weekend

GREAT FALLS — A new international event is coming through Great Falls soon that will let you spend time with your friends, get to know your community better, and … solve a murder!?!?

"Escape the City" is a virtual treasure hunt and puzzle game done on your smart phone.

After conducting sessions all over the country, this Canadian based event is making its way to Great Falls on Saturday, March 30, 2024.



Ethan from Hourglass Adventures explained, “[You look for] the perpetrator, the motive behind it, and the murder weapon. Once you find all three of the items then you’ll have escaped the city and hopefully have the murderer locked away for good!”



The event can run up to six hours, but most teams should complete the course in around two and half hours.

In the heart-pounding race against the clock, your collective wit, intuition, and teamwork will be put to the ultimate test. As the minutes tick away, your group will face a thrilling challenge that demands not only your problem-solving skills but also your ability to work together seamlessly. Will your team rise to the occasion, crack the intricate codes, decipher the cryptic clues, and unveil the enigmatic secrets hidden within the city's labyrinth? With every second that passes, the pressure mounts, but with determination, collaboration, and quick thinking, your team can emerge victorious, leaving behind an unforgettable tale of triumph and adventure.

Up to six people can be on a team and the whole thing is designed to be walkable, covering a 2.5 mile radius around downtown. More than a dozen teams are already signed up to compete.

If you think you have what it takes to “Escape the City” then click here to check out the website.