Vehicle pulled from river in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 5:07 pm) Police say that they have located the driver of the vehicle; he was walking in the Fox Farm area near the Meadowlark Country Club.

The man's name has not been released; there is still no word on how or why the SUV went into the river.

Officers are continuing to investigate; we will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 1:57 pm) The vehicle is a Toyota SUV with Utah license plates. It has been pulled from the river.

There is still no word on how it wound up in the river, nor whether anyone was inside at the time.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 12:07 pm) Police officers and firefighters are investigating the discovery of a vehicle in the Sun River in Great Falls.

The discovery was called in by a passerby.

A Great Falls Police Department spokesman says it is east of 6th Street SW along the north side of Country Club Boulevard.

The GFPD says that, at this point, no persons have been found in or around the vehicle, adding that the circumstances appear "suspicious."

We will update you when we get more information.



