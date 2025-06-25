Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station

Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
VIEWER PHOTO
Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
Posted
and last updated

A collision involving two vehicles on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, resulted in damage to a Great Falls fire station.

One of the vehicles is a city garbage truck; the other vehicle, based on photos from the scene, is a red SUV.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that the impact of the collision caused them to "come into contact" with Fire Station 2, causing "significant damage" to the north side of the building.

The fire station is on the southeast corner of the intersection of Sixth Street NW and Northwest Bypass.

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to GFFR.

TRENDING
Great Falls mom sentenced for killing baby June snow in Montana Obituary: Darien Donald Bickel Miss Montana and Miss Montana's Teen crowned

Officials are investigation to determine the cause of the collision, and ascertain the amount of damage to the fire station.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)
Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station (June 25, 2025)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader