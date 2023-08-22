University of Providence welcomes new students

The academic year is approaching, as students got up bright and early over the weekend, moving into their new home. Staff at the University of Providence helped students bring their bags to their dorms, and prepare them with everything they need for the upcoming year.

"This year at UP, we're extremely excited that our occupancy and our residence halls is bursting at the seams," said VP of Student Engagement & Athletics Joel Bluml. "We're close to 100 percent occupied, so there's a lot of logistical things that go into a day like today, but then we also can't lose focus on our mission, which is to provide a really welcoming environment where people feel comfortable and feel like they're able to succeed at everything they want to do.

For the students, there are all sorts of changes.

"It comes with a lot of responsibility," said student Dutch Teders. "I'm super excited to start off from a new beginning. It's Definitely a lot different than high school, but I'm looking forward to the future and what's to come."

The University of Providence has a large student-athlete population. Many of them strive to make a name for themselves as an Argo athlete, while earning their degree.

That goes for students Arieana Arias and Paige Morales who enter the University of Providence for the opportunity in both athletics and academics.

Arieana Arias said, "I'm pretty excited. It's going to be new for me, but I'm excited. It's different."

When asked about why she chose the University of Providence, she said, "I chose it for wrestling mostly, but a lot for academics."

Morales, being a California native is also expecting some big changes.

"I'm really homesick," she said. I love my family back home, but I know the staying stagnant is not good for you, so I'm glad to be following my dream and venturing out and exploring the world and what it has to offer for me."

When discussing her wrestling opportunity, she said, "I got a really good deal to come out here and I want to build this team and build women's wrestling and grow upon it. So, yeah, I chose that for the wrestling and also for the academics. I really want to like come out with a degree under my name and stuff like that. "

Staff said they spend a lot of time preparing for big days such as orientation and commencement, in the hopes of making it a memory that the students will never forget.

"If you work on a college campus, there is two days that are paramount. Commencement in the spring was a culmination of all the hard work they've done. You get to celebrate their success and then days like today, which is moving day, the start of new student orientation, the excitement that comes seeing students and their families embarking on this new journey in their lives is really kind of infectious and kind of motivates us. That work here to get excited about the upcoming year."

The Fall Semester will begin on August 28th.

