Treasure State Truck Show raising money for Children's Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — David Steveson and Rob Pettapiece, of Dave’s Detail Metal & Polishing, are hosting their third annual Treasure State Truck Show - this time in Great Falls, rather than Fort Benton as was the case for the first two.

The show began on Friday and continues on Saturday, with admissions opening at 9:30 AM.

Each year an organization is selected as the beneficiary of a portion of event proceeds. This year, the Children’s Museum of Montana was chosen.

“I have two kids of my own. [Rob] has his own son. We've gone to that museum and it's great and we know that they're building a new museum and needing help with that,” say the creators of the event, David and Rob.

The Children’s Museum has selected a new facility in Black Eagle but are still waiting on permits and further construction. The opening date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, the museum will continue to run its programs and maintain its exhibits.

Rob and David plan to donate a big-rig truck exhibit to the future location.

“All of the money is going to go towards our capital campaign fund and towards creating our new building, doing all the construction for that. It's in Black Eagle. It's very exciting,” says Director of Education at the museum, Heather Richardson. “It's still a little ways out for move in. But until then, we're still going to continue to provide the different educational opportunities we have for kids like our after school program, our summer camps.”

Both Rob and David are pleased to donate all proceeds to the museum.

“They’re small businesses in their own right, these trucking companies. So if we can open up the door to other small businesses and just help everybody and help the children's museum, we can benefit the next generation. That’s our goal there,” says Steveson.



