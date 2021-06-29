The Newberry announces first acts: Sawyer Brown, Blue October, and Steve-O

GREAT FALLS — Construction is well underway at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls , and on Friday, the new venue announced its first three ticketed shows.

Country music artist Sawyer Brown will kick things off on November 8th, and then indie rock band Blue October will play on November 14th. In January, comedian Steve-O will perform the venue’s first comedy show.

Carrie Tobiness, general manager for Newberry business operations, explained, “We know that there's a diverse music fanbase in Great Falls, and so we really made an effort to search out some different groups to come in. And we really wanted to make our announcement having an effect on everybody and do three genres at once."

Tickets for all three shows are available now on The Newberry website .

The venue will also have a regular public bar near the front, and already has reservations for events such weddings and holiday parties. “Weddings are a big thing. We've been booking a lot of weddings, a lot of holiday parties, we're super excited about the support we're getting from the community of Great Falls,” Tobiness said.

Tobiness said construction on the venue has been going well, and it should be ready by mid-September.

She also said paid memberships are available for the Newberry Sound Association, a VIP group with special perks at the venue. There will be a membership-only concert in October, and members will be influential in deciding which acts come to the Newberry in the future.

“These people are going to have a say in what comes to Great Falls. We're going to have different get-togethers to get input,” she said. "We want the community to be invested in it, which is why we created this group."

