Siblings raising money to play tackle football

GREAT FALLS — Two kids are raising their own money so that they may play tackle football this summer. Keith and Adaline Jarvey-Hopkins of Great Falls need a total of $500 in order to participate.

Their step-father recently suffered a heart attack and has been out of work weeks. Swamped with medical bills, he was unable to afford the sign-up costs for a tackle football team, which were unable to provide scholarships.

Naturally, the Jarvey-Hopkins siblings stepped up, and took matters into their own hands.

“My mom told me to have high hopes, and we started getting more customers,” says Adaline.

The brother and sister are selling lemonade, Kool-Aid, and candy from their stand on the corner outside Toby’s House Crisis Nursery (421 Fifth Street North). So far, they’ve made some impressive profits, including netting a record $130 in one day. At their current rate, the two will certainly be competing in full pads in just a couple of months.

Their father, who has since returned to work, is filled with pride by the efforts of the kids.

“He comes out here to just to get a little walk in there. He's really proud of us for doing this because we would do this, I think, either way, because it's really fun. But yeah, he's really proud of us and my mom was really proud of us,” says Keith.



