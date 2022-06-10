Sheriff Slaughter looks ahead to next term

GREAT FALLS — While many candidates are preparing for November, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter is not one of them, after defeating republican candidate, Jay Groskreutz.

Slaughter, the incumbent, garnered 70% of the vote to Groskreutz's 30%.

There was no Democratic challenger in the November general election, which meant that the winner of the primary would be the head of office.

MTN followed up with Jesse Slaughter on his thoughts on the election.

"It feels great," Slaughter said. "It feels good to have all of the hard work and effort that we put in, and these last 3 years validate it. That really felt good, especially by the margin, that was great.

Slaughter received 9,248 votes compared to Groskreutz's 3,925 votes.

Slaughter has served as Cascade County Sheriff since January 1st, 2019, but he feels there is more to be done: "We have a lot more work to do. We were sent here to do God's purpose, and we still have a lot more of it to do."

When asked about his proudest achievement his first term in office, he said it was the collaborations. He pointed to getting rid of the State Prison as one of his biggest successes. He added on by saying no one is fully staffed, so collaborations have become more important than ever.

Ahead of his next term, Slaughter pointed out some projects that are in the workings as well as some things he wants to accomplish. Projects he pointed to consisted of getting a resident deputy in Cascade, the pre-trial program up and running. He also emphasized the importance of staffing and recruiting, with the goal of increasing pay amongst his deputies and detention officers.

When asked what he's looking forward to the most ahead of his next term, he said his faith in God coupled with his passion for the community.

Slaughter said, "Honestly, being able to serve God in this capacity. Being able to follow his will, and serve him, and do the best job that absolutely we can do to serve the community. Making sure that we're out there and making sure that the community knows that we're not just law enforcement, we're part of the community, they're a part of us, and we go to work for them, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Slaughter will start his second term in January 2023.



