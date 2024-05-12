Second annual "Walk MS: Your Way" in Great Falls

The second annual Walk MS: Your Way took place here in Great Falls on Saturday for the community to gather, to walk to end MS.

“I was diagnosed with MS at 27 years old and I actually lost feeling in my whole upper half my first episode. I lived in a really rural community, so it took a long time to get diagnosed, and so I'm just really passionate about, like, bringing better access to care to our communities,” said Dawn Sexton, district activist leader for the National MS Society.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that attacks the central nervous system; The disease is unpredictable and affects everyone differently.



“The program that we're doing today is called ‘Walk MS: Your Way’ and it's an extension of our Walk MS program, where we are trying to reengage our local communities for those sites that have been retired,” said Brandi Christianson, development manager for Walk MS.

Walk MS: Your Way is a volunteer-ran event with the goal of raising awareness and funds for research to hopefully find a care someday.

“We really rely on local businesses, [and] we have Pure Infusion Suites here today sponsoring us, and they're a great option for MS patients to go get their steroid infusions or whatever they may need,” Sexton said.

“We have private infusion suites for patients who are chronically ill, have an autoimmune disorder, or have MS,” said Natasha Walker, specialty market executive for Pure Infusion Suites. “We help them and can provide infusions for them for their care.”

Pure Infusion Suites lets patients receive their treatments in a private suite allowing for them to feel comfortable and safe.

“We have nurses too who are really involved in your care. You have the same nurse every time, to have that constant contact with them. They're aware of what you're going through you’re your changes. Just a very hands-on experience with you,” Walker said.

The National MS Society hosts more than 300 annual events across the nation to raise awareness of the disease and give people the opportunity to join in the fight.

“Bringing the awareness to the community and raising funds that will help support resources for patients living with them, and then also support groups in the area,” said Sexton. “Research funding, which we really need because you know, the goal is to end MS of course.”