Russell Auction features record number of showcased works

Nearing the end of Western Art Week, the 57th annual Russell Art Auction will commence Saturday night and will be a record setting auction for the museum, featuring nearly thirty C.M. Russell works.

This year’s auction features not just more contemporary works than ever before, but the most historic works than ever, with over 120 works showcased in the auction, including over 25 C.M. Russell works, making this year’s Russell Auction the largest auction of Russell works in at least two decades.

One third of the museum’s operating budget comes from the annual Russell Auction, with the highest piece last year selling for 2.24 million dollars, but C.M. Russell Museum Director Chris Ward explains, not all of that money goes to the museum.

Warden said, “You might read some really big numbers of what we sell, and that doesn't come to the Russell Auction, that goes to a lot of the artists in our community and to the owners of the work. But, we do get to keep a small part of that, that keeps this institution running and it allows us to really caretake and share the crown jewels of Montana with the rest of the world.”

The artists do receive a portion of those proceeds, as well as gaining valuable exposure for having art in the Russell Auction.

Some may apply for a spot in the auction multiple times before being selected, like first-time participating artist Shalese Sands, who says, “It's notoriously hard to get into, from my understanding. It's kind of the cream of the crop of basically, you know, Western art auctions and that sort of thing. And so to be a part of it in general is a huge honor.”