Ribbon-cutting ceremony unveils renovations at Civic Center

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restored Civic Center on Central Avenue was held on the morning of Friday, April 19, 2024.

The event drew civic leadres and community members eager to celebrate the landmark’s new chapter. The Civic Center was built in the 1930s and to celebrate its 84th anniversary, the event highlighted its historical significance.

Former Mayor Bob Kelley and county commissioners who worked on the project in previous years celebrated the ribbon cutting.

Kelley said, “Today was the result of decisions that were made over the last several years to redo the exterior of the Civic Center. Finally, we’re able to say we’ve done the job to make sure this building stands another 100 years and serves the Great Falls community well.”



The building underwent an extensive restoration process to preserve its unique architecture and update the exterior façade as well as the roof.

Great Falls Planning & Development Director Brock Cherry added, “In order to complete a project of this magnitude, it takes a village. We've had city commissioners, we've had our local architects, local construction companies. Everyone has really contributed to the success of this building.”

City of Great Falls

The ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded with a reception in the main entry way, celebrating the building’s vibrant new role in the community.