Wednesday, August 14, 2024, marks 10 years since the death of Cascade County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph James Dunn.

Dunn, who was 33 years old, died after being hit by a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 87 near Belt in 2014.

In the video above, Tim McGonigal talks with Robynn, Joseph's widow, about how important her faith and support from the community have been.

The suspect was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without parole.