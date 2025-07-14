The Great Falls Police Department has released more information about the incident.

Dispatchers received a report at about 2:30 a.m. that someone had been shot at 2000 10th Avenue South.

Video from the scene:

Police investigating overnight shooting in Great Falls

Responding officers found a "group of people," including one person with a gunshot wound.

The injured person died at the scene; the name of the person has not yet been released.

A person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

We will update you as we get more information.

(1st REPORT) Police are investigating an incident that happened in the Albertsons-Target parking lot along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Police were alerted to the situation at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

A witness says they saw a body when they came into work at 8:20 a.m.

The body was taken from the scene at about 10:25 a.m.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

