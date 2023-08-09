'Plane Pull' in Great Falls will benefit Special Olympics Montana

Want to pull a plane (literally) - and do it for a great cause? Then grab some friends and sign up for the "Plane Pull" in Great Falls to support Special Olympics Montana and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The event will be at Holman Aviation (adjacent to Great Falls International Airport) on September 23, 2023.

The competition will feature teams of six to determine which team can pull a plane 20 feet in the shortest amount of time.

Teams must raise at least $500 each in order to participate.

Amy Bliss, the development director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, said, "You know, how often do you get the chance to test your strength against an airplane? The Great Falls Police Department is ready to challenge the Sheriff's Office. We're hoping to get the fire department and all those first responders looped in. Gyms, churches, any community member can come join in."

There will also be a youth competition for children 12 and under - it will involve children pulling a law enforcement patrol car.

To sign up or for more information, call Amy at 406-315-4212, or click here.



