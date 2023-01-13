'Pallet shelter' community planned for Great Falls

Plans are underway to build a first-of-its-kind homeless shelter in Great Falls. Pallet Shelters are villages of durable and insulated sleeping cabins that can be assembled in less than one hour.

A non-profit called Housed Great Falls hopes to utilize these shelters to hep the unsheltered population in the Electric City.

“We at Housed Great Falls believe in a better way of life for all Great Falls residents,” said Morgan Yegerlehner, a Housed Great Falls board member.

The non-profit plans to have the shelter up and running within the next two years or when funds are available. A total of $1.5 million is needed to begin construction on 20 units. A location for the shelter has not yet been set aside, but the board members are looking for at least a third of an acre.

“Once funding is possible or we have all the funding that we need to be able to do it, it's kind of a rapid thing because the shelters can be put up in one day,” Morgan explained.

The shelter community will offer 20 cabins that will each house one individual at a time for space and privacy. A climate control system as well as electrical outlets and storage will be provided as well. A community room, a service office, and bathrooms are also in the building plans.

“We just feel like the unhoused community has no advocates available to them and we want to make that first step. Hopefully, a community village like this will eventually aid these people in transitioning into long-term housing," said Morgan.

