GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 8:50 a.m.) Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that there were injuries; they have not yet provided any details of the injuries, such as who was injured or the severity.

An investigation is underway by Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

Both agencies will be at the scene throughout the day to assess the damage and continue investigating. They ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.



(1st REPORT) Firefighters responded early Monday to a house and vehicle fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:19 a.m. to the corner of 7th Avenue South and 7th Street.

A home was burning, and so was a truck parked in the driveway next to the home.

Firefighters told our reporter on scene that they were able to "substantially reduce the flames quickly."

At this time, we don't know if anyone was injured, or the full extent of the damage.

MTN Overnight house fire in Great Falls (January 24, 2022)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Responding agencies also include the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you when we get more information.



