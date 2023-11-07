New ice cream shop opening in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Something cool is coming to the Riverview Professional Plaza in Great Falls - Nitro Creamery is gearing up for a grand opening on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m.

The ice cream shop has taken over the old Mike’s Movies & More location at 1900 Fourth Street NE.

The made-to-order frozen confections combine fresh 15% cream with a choice of almost 25 flavors and an equally impressive array of toppings. Liquid nitrogen, clocking in at a frosty 321 degrees below zero, is added to the mix to freeze it on contact.

“It’s fresh on the spot. You're not getting anything pre-churned or out of a container. We're making it all in front of you,” said Nitro Creamery shift supervisor Haylee Lelievre. “You know what's going to go in your body. And it's cool because you look at it and it gives you a really fun presentation.”

MTN News Nitro Creamery in Great Falls

Nitro hosted a soft opening on Friday and Saturday for family and friends.

“We are all still learning, but at least it's people that are around the community that know we're learning,” said Lelievre.

Early reviews were positive.

“I've eaten some ice cream in my day. I'm a connoisseur,” said Great Falls resident Jesse Brannon. “But this is the best ice cream I've ever had in my life. I'm having the Orange Creamsicle. It's so good. I'm impressed. I'll be back.”

MTN News Nitro Creamery in Great Falls

The idea has been in the works for a couple of years and is a welcome addition for people who live on the city’s north and west side.

“We live in Skyline, so there's nothing in this area. You have to go across to Fox Farm. You have to go across somewhere else to get to a Dairy Queen or something like that,” said Brannon. “So, this is a place that's on our side of town, too, and it's so good. It's nice to see businesses come over here where you don't see too many.”

In addition to ice cream, the store also sells fresh acai bowls and fresh fruit smoothies and will also do milkshakes and root beer floats.

Ice cream options come in six, eight and 12-ounce sizes and range in price from $4.50 to $7.50.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.



