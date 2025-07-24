New housing proposal in Great Falls generates some concern

GREAT FALLS — A new housing proposal in Great Falls is generating concerns for some people in the neighborhood. The IX Blessings Mobile Home Park is planned to be built at 4600 Seventh Avenue North.

WATCH THE REPORT:

The proposal states: "Preliminary design for the Mobile Home Park includes 154 mobile homes, streets, sidewalks, and park space. These features are shown on the Preliminary Site Plan. After construction, the required water and sewer main infrastructure will be owned and maintained by the City of Great Falls."

Sandra Guynn is the chair of Neighborhood Council #4, and explained, “We are the liaison between city government and the residents.”

She said said, “Right now, it looks like what the proposal is, is for 154 manufactured trailer homes.”

Several neighbors have shared their opposition to the project.

Linda Redding, a resident of Neighborhood Council #4, said, “This is not a good fit for our neighborhood.”

Redding lives down the street from the proposed mobile home park and said, “We are opposed to a trailer park, period.”

Redding and Guynn, along with other neighbors, will be at the Neighborhood Council #4 meeting on Thursday.

Guynn said, “We really encourage people to come, especially those that are part of Council Four because it is going whatever the decision is made ultimately by the City Commission is going to affect the folks in Neighborhood Council Four.”

Guynn encourages people to get involved: “This is the first step, for the public participation of it.”

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd Street North.

Click here to read more about the proposal (PDF).

IX Blessings is based in Missoula; click here to visit the website.