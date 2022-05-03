Montana School for Deaf & Blind wraps up first 'life skills' program

GREAT FALLS — The Montana School for the Deaf & Blind in Great Falls just wrapped up its first season of its new Life Skills, Employment, Academics, Post-High School (LEAP) program.

Program co-founder Carrie Dawes explained that the program goes at the pace of each participant and helps equip them with new tools.

“We try to meet each participant where they are, job skills and skills in general, and really just point them in the right direction of what they need to do,” she said.

This is one of the few such transition programs in the country for people with visual and hearing impairments.

“We didn't try to reinvent the wheel, we really just did research, but it was difficult because there are not a lot of programs out there like this,” said Dawes. “However, there is a need.”

She explained, “The program focuses on teaching them things like managing money, doing laundry, paying rent, going grocery shopping, among other things that they may need.”

This year the program had five participants and already has eight registered for next year.

For more information call the school at 406-771-6000, or click here to visit the website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

