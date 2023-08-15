Miss Linda's School of Dance celebrates 50 years

Miss Linda’s School of Dance is turning 50 years old; to celebrate they are having open houses this week Tuesday through Thursday from 10am to 7pm.

Linda Fuller’s daughter, Shannon Hudson, the business manager for the studio, said the open houses will be a great opportunity for anyone to pop in at the studio to register for classes, buy some dancewear, or even just to chat.

“We are having open house registration and also open house come by and chat,” said Hudson. “You can register for classes, get fitted for shoes, pick up any dancewear, and get some cool Miss Linda kit.”

Miss Linda explained what makes her studio stand apart from others and remain successful after 50 years in business.

“We are teaching life skills through the performing arts [and]because of that and our safe, nurturing atmosphere and the training and the quality of our teaching, we just keep going and going,” said Fuller.

Miss Linda’s School of Dance opened in 1973, has been going strong for 50 amazing years and all started with one big dream.

“50 years ago, I decided I wanted to open a dance studio,” said Fuller. “I opened the studio in the basement of my house, I had 14 students, which was a great start, and now, of course, it has built and built.”

For Hudson, seeing her mother’s success for 50 years and just continue to flourish, means a lot to her.

“I think 50 years is an amazing milestone and I think being a woman in business in Montana in 1973, not an easy thing to do, but also absolutely representing the pioneering spirit of entrepreneurship,” said Hudson.

The faculty at Miss Linda’s School of Dance are not only celebrating 50 years of teaching students dance lessons, but also 50 years of teaching people valuable life lessons that they can take with them.

“The arts, dance and theater and singing, all of these things really get into your heart and soul,” said Fuller. “It's a wonderful thing. It brings out kindness [and] understanding of other people.”

Lessons begin September 5 and classes are ongoing. Open house begins Tuesday from 10am to 7pm. You can learn more by clicking here.



