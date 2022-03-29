McLaughlin Research Institute is accepting applications for summer interns

GREAT FALLS — Summer is just around the corner - and so is a unique opportunity for high school and college students interested in a career in science or medicine.

Applications are now being taken for the McLaughlin Research Institute of Biomedical Science’s Summer Internship program.

“I just think it was overall a very good experience and would definitely recommend it,” said Grace Weber, a former intern and current biology student at the University of Providence.

Weber, a junior from Dutton, interned last summer in the animal research center and appreciated the hands-on opportunity provided.

“I definitely felt more experienced in a lab setting, knowing how to read research papers, how to do research, how to conduct research,” said Weber. “It really heightened my knowledge of science and research. We go to do research with actual animals instead of just sitting in the lab.”

Since it began almost 70 years ago, MRI has welcomed nearly 300 summer interns.

“They get to interact with real scientists, they get to interact with adults not on the teacher student level but actually as peers which is really exciting,” said Jill O'Moore, the MRI Internship Coordinator.

The eight-week internships are open to in-state high school juniors and seniors, with preference given to local students. College students are also eligible. Students are required to submit a letter of interest, transcripts, and two letters of recommendation. O’Moore estimates that four internships will be given.

A $3,000 stipend is available for high school students and a $3,500 stipend is available for college students.

O’Moore says the internship program can be helpful as students chart their future.

“Some kids do the internship and it just solidifies their passion,” said O’Moore. “Other kids feel, this was torture, I hate it, I can’t imagine doing this the rest of my life. But either way, these kids learn something about themselves.”

Applications are due April 15th. Internships begin June 22, 2022, and end August 17, 2022. Click here to visit the MRI website for more information.



