Mary Sheehy Moe: "Love in the Midst of Covid"

GREAT FALLS — Mary Sheehy Moe, a Great Falls educator, city commissioner, and author, is reflecting on the past year of the pandemic in her new book titled “Love in the Midst of Covid.”

She started sharing her thoughts about life and relationships on social media when the pandemic started. She took her words from the screen to paper, sharing about time with her grandkids, her childhood, and more.

"I found so many things, even though it has been a difficult time, I found so many things to be grateful for,” explained Moe.