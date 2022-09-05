MacLean-Cameron center helps PAWS of Chinook with dog adoptions

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls is lending a hand to PAWS of Chinook. PAWS is a five-kennel shelter - but recently took in more than two dozen dogs.

Alissa Hewitt, director of PAWS, recently received a call from Blaine County Dispatch Center, explaining there was a death of a community member who had approximately 30 dogs on his property.

This week, the MacLean-Cameron center took five of the dogs to help relieve the stress on the Chinook shelter.

Maclean-Cameron is looking for families who are ready to find their next best friend to create space for other incoming animals. The rescued dogs from Chinook are in a holding area until the shelter can get enough donations and sponsors for the vaccinations and alterations of the animals.

To donate to help with the care and feeding of the dogs in Chinook, click here to visit the PAWS website , or drop donations off at 300 Cleveland Road in Chinook - PAWS is located inside the Blaine County Fairgrounds.