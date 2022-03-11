Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center offers half-price adoptions

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls is offering half-price adoptions in March.

In the last few months, the center has received the largest number of dog surrenders they have seen in more than a year. With the animals filling the center up they are doing their best to get the animals to find their perfect match.

Marketing director Misha John says this is the most dogs she has ever seen in the center: “We’re not sure what is causing this trend but in more recent months we have seen a spike in dog surrenders. I think we have almost 28 dogs in our center in total.”

To do their best to get these dogs and cats their forever home the center is offering a 50% off all adoption fees for the month of March.

“If anyone is ever considering adopting, now is definitely the time,” said John.

The facility is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website to see adoptable dogs and cats.



