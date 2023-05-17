Library Mill Levy: advocates and opponents (video)

Residents of Great Falls should expect library mill levy ballots in the mail in the next 48 to 72 hours. Two groups in town ask you to consider all perspectives before making an educated vote.

MOLLY BECK, VOTE YES! FOR LIBRARIES: “The last time the public library had a mill levy increase was in 2000. That’s 23 years ago.”

BETH CUMMINGS, CASCADE COUNTY TAXPAYER: “it's another overreach by a government who is trying to reinvent itself. When you start looking at our tax bill, there's already 46 tax levies already on here. So what we are voting on is number 47.”

MOLLY BECK, VOTE YES! FOR LIBRARIES: “For the average homeowner in Great Falls will be about $4 a month. It's about $20 per $100,000 of value of your home.”

KEITH DUNCAN, LIBERTY AND VALUES MT: “Grooming. The definition is when somebody builds a relationship, trust or emotional connection with a child or a young person so they can manipulate, exploit or abuse them.”

MOLLY BECK, VOTE YES! FOR LIBRARIES: “For my kids personally, I feel like the least risky way for them to access content or curiosities is to go to a library. We all have Internet in our pockets these days and we have very little control over that.

BETH CUMMINGS, CASCADE COUNTY TAXPAYER: “The purpose of a library is it's for reading. But once you start opening up and you look at their mission statement, now they become a cultural center, a social center.”

