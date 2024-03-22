Lewis & Clark Foundation preps for 'Trail Mixer Auction'

The Lewis & Clark Foundation is preparing for its upcoming “Trail Mixer Auction” fundraiser from April 17 - 21, 2024.

This fundraiser provides the majority of their funding for the year. Everything is donated from the community and 100% of the funds go to support the foundation.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is an important part in our national history as well as local. At the center they talk about the expedition that claimed the West. Within the building exists a foundation that helps to ensure community access to the center and the trail.

“The foundation is a funding source for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. We help raise money for exhibit enhancement, educational and interpretive programing, outreach programing, things like that,” said Kelly Paladino.

“We do a lot of help with the different exhibits and helping with the programing that they do. Educational programing we're establishing a scholarship to help underprivileged students and schools be able to make their way to the center because sometimes there's a lot of costs involved with the school coming to the center,” She continued.

“We are beyond blessed with support,” exclaimed Kelly.

This year, they have hundreds of options on the auction website for you to choose from to help support them. Click here for more information.