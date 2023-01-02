Learn about the City of Great Falls Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls offers an emergency loan program for low-income homeowners and landlords of low-income tenants.

The program is designed to address emergency needs such as water, sewer, heat-related issues, and other items deemed emergency in nature by the city's Planning & Community Development.

OVERVIEW OF PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS



The property must be within the City limits of Great Falls.

Mobile homes are not eligible unless attached to a permanent foundation.

The loan must be securable by the City with not less than a second mortgage position.

Applicant will sign a Promissory Note in addition to the Mortgage.

Property must be insured for the life of the loan.

All utilities and property taxes must be current.

Total Loan to Value, including the City’s loan, must not be more than 100% of the property value.

If program funds become limited, projects will be selected by the City’s Grant Committee on a "needs" basis.

All City code and zoning requirements must be met.

The full loan amount is due and payable to the City upon any transfer of title from the loan recipient(s).

Eligibility of meeting a low to moderate income benefit is based on income of the applicant for residential or tenant for rental properties.

Properties built prior to 1978 are subject to Lead requirements.

There are limited funds available and are on a first come, first serve basis to eligible applicants. Click here to learn more .

