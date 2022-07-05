Latest information on overnight shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that as of 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, the person who was shot is still being treated at Benefis Health System.

The officer involved in the shooting was treated for injuries at a hospital and has since been released.

Police have identified and located the other person mentioned earlier; that person is in custody.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, nor have any other details.

The 400 block of 8th Avenue South remains closed as the investigation continues.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 7:45 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."

The GFPD did not indicate who fired a weapon, who was shot, or whether anyone was seriously injured.

Police are currently looking for another person who was involved.

Based on the information available, the GFPD does not believe there is a threat to the community.

The 400 block of 8th Avenue South will be closed for an extended period as the investigation continues; people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.