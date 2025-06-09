'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 10:33 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that just before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds; one of them was dead. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

McKenna Dickey reports from the scene:

One person dead, 1 detained in Great Falls

The other person was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Several people associated with the incident are being interviewed, and the GFPD says they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The area remains cordoned off and detectives will be at the scene for several hours.

We will update you as we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 7:19 a.m.) There is a large police presence at and near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street in Great Falls.

The incident reportedly began before 4 a.m. at the Phoenix apartment complex, according to witnesses; one person said he heard at least one gunshot.

KRTV received the following message: "Something's going on at the apartments next to McDonald’s on 10th. Armored vehicle with armed personnel in middle of complex with gun pointed at end apartment closest to 10th. Side by Taco Bell is blocked off by police."

We have also seen reports that a flash-bang device has been used.

The Great Falls Police Department has not yet released any information about the incident.

We will update you as we get more information.