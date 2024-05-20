Junior Fiddlers hosted a traditional barn dance

The Great Falls Junior Fiddlers hosted their traditional barn dance at Moose Hall in Black Eagle on Sunday, May 19, 2024, keeping acoustic fiddle music alive.

“We actually do fiddle songs somewhat all year long and we just love playing together, and so we decided to have this ‘barn dance’ 40 years ago, got everybody together, and we have people accompany us that play guitar and piano,” explained Carol Helseth, fiddle music teacher and event organizer.

40 years later, the barn dance is still a popular community event among Montanans who are passionate about keeping fiddle music alive.

“The old time dances that old time fiddlers have been playing for 100 years probably in Montana, we still dance them today,” said Louise Callender, fiddle music teacher. “The butterfly and we’ll do some hat dance. The kids love the hat dance.”

The Great Falls Junior Fiddlers barn dance is accompanied by the Montana State Oldtime Fiddlers, helping to spread traditional old-time acoustic fiddle music throughout Montana.

“They just have more fun in a way, you know, and we can play it as a group easily, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Helseth added.

For those interested in getting involved with the Junior Fiddlers, contact Carol Helseth at 406-788-3881.