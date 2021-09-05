House destroyed by fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 2327 5th Avenue SW on Saturday.

House fire in Great Falls

The agency said in a news release that crews found the main body of fire in the area of the front porch and kitchen, and were able to control the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

The occupants of the home were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported. Two cats died in the fire.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

