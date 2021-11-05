Houck resigns from Great Falls City Commission

GREAT FALLS — Tracy Houck announced on Thursday, November 4, that she is resigning from her role as a Great Falls City Commissioner.

Houck said in a Facebook post that she has taken a job with Northrup Grumman as a Small Business Liaison Officer.

She noted: "I value the support and trust the citizens have given me to help guide and lead our community. Thank you for your help while I served my community and the time to have had the opportunity to have worked with you."

Houck's resignation is effective on Friday, November 5th.

Houck won election to the City Commission in 2015, and was re-elected in 2019 for a second four-year term.

There is no word yet on when the open seat on the City Commission will be filled; we will post an update once we get details.



Great Falls conducted a municipal election on Tuesday, November 2nd. There were two candidates for mayor: Fred Burow and Bob Kelly. There were six candidates for two seats on the City Commission: Joshua Copeland, Vanessa Hayden, Eric Hinebauch, Joe McKenney, Paige Turoski, and Susan Wolff.

Preliminary results indicated that Kelly retained his position as mayor, and Joe McKenney and Susan Wolff were elected as commissioners.

From the City of Great Falls website :

Salary of City Commission members

Pursuant to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) 2.1.020 the salary of each Commissioner shall be three hundred twelve dollars ($312) per month. The salary of the Mayor shall be four hundred sixty-eight dollars ($468) per month.

Qualifications and Election of the City Commissioners

City Commissioner candidates shall be qualified electors of the City of Great Falls, and be residents of Great Falls for at least 60 days preceding the election.

City Commission

The City Commission is composed of a Mayor and four Commissioners who serve overlapping terms. In Great Falls, municipal elections are held in the uneven numbered years. The Mayor and Commissioners are elected at-large on a non-partisan basis.