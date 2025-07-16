Horse racing returns to Great Falls (July 2025)

GREAT FALLS — Every summer, the Great Falls Turf Club brings in jockeys and horses from across the region for three weekends of racing, giving fans a chance to place their bets and cheer on their favorites. But before the roar of the crowd and the thunder of hooves on the track, the day at the ExpoPark starts before sunrise. Behind every racehorse is a team of dedicated trainers, owners, and volunteers, all working long hours to bring live horse racing to Great Falls.

Trainer Kayla Warren has been part of the racing scene for more than a decade. This summer, she’s caring for around 17 horses at the ExpoPark.

Horse racing returns to Great Falls

Warren says, “We start our morning about 5:30 feeding oats, that's their breakfast, and we get up and train every horse. I love getting up every day, and these horses nickering me in the morning when it's time to feed breakfast.”

Trainers like Warren work hard to get horses into racing condition, with customized routines for each animal. Buckshot Nelson, a trainer and owner, says it’s a hands-on job that requires knowing each horse’s strengths.

Nelson says, “The training involved is kind of unique to each individual horse, every horse kind of runs a different distance.It's a lot of work that goes into putting one of these on, and we're just thankful for all the care that goes into it. We love the crowd here, they come out, support it. They bet, they have fun.”

Among the owners in Great Falls this summer is Neale Edwards, who traveled from North Dakota with horses he bred. “I like it up here” Edwards says, “The track’s good, the people are good. You’ve got the highest of highs and lowest lows, it only takes 20 seconds and you’re done.”

Bringing horse racing to Great Falls comes with a price. According to Turf Club President Sparky Kottke, it costs roughly $700,000 to run the six-day meet. Expenses include hiring tellers, race officials, maintenance crews, and paying out daily purses ranging from $48,000 to $70,000.

Kottke says, “We rely very heavily on the people that come and bet, we get a percentage of the handle. And the first four days we charge admission, and we use that money also to help pay our expenses.”

Last weekend, the Turf Club welcomed nearly 2,000 people and saw around $100,000 wagered during the first two days of racing. Organizers say they’re hopeful the next few weekends will bring in even more fans, with larger race fields expected and more horses arriving.

“We just want to keep this sport alive for the community. I hope that if you're interested, come out and take a peek. I think once you watch them run, you'll get hooked.”

The Great Falls Turf Club races continue for two more weekends, with races on Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m at the ExpoPark.

