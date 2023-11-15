Holiday season discounts at the Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will conduct "A Home for the Holidays" from November 20th to December 31st, aiming to find "forever homes" for as many animals as possible during the holiday season.

The Animal Shelter is making pet adoption more accessible by reducing adoption fees.

Cat adoptions, which typically cost $55, will be available for $5 during the event.

Dog adoptions, usually priced at $150, are reduced to $50.

Prospective adopters should note that adoption fees do not cover the $45 lifetime city license, which is mandatory for residents within city limits.

The event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" grant.

"No one deserves to be alone for the holidays, and that includes our fourlegged friends," said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the Animal Shelter, in a news release. "We encourage the community to come together, open their homes, and make this holiday season truly special for both pets and their new families."

Click here to see the current list of adoptable pets.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.



