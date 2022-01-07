Helping Hands Ministry in Great Falls aims to help more people

GREAT FALLS — Feeding and sheltering the homeless has been a mission of the Helping Hands Ministry of the First English Lutheran Church in Great Falls, but for them, helping the community is just as important.

As their services are expanding, collaboration will be one of their keys to helping out the community.

Carrie Parker, director of Helping Hands, explained, "One of my goals specifically as the director is to try to team up with other local agencies to address the ongoing problems we're seeing in our community and the ongoing and changing needs we're having in our community."

One volunteer in particular is aiming to reach out to communities and believe it is more important than ever to help people in need.

Charlie Parker, who has been a long-time volunteer for Helping Hands, said, "Over the years, I have gotten to know lots of these people quite closely. I've become their friends, they've been very nice to me. They need our help. We need to band together because we're all humans and you know everyone deserves equity."

As Helping Hands continues to broaden their services, Carrie hopes this will be the year the community really comes together.

Carrie explained, "Our hope is to find where we have common ground on that issue in our community and I think we'd all like to see some sort of a solution and that would benefit everyone."

Helping Hands was originally just created to serve those struggling with groceries, but are now reaching out to a diverse group of homeless individuals as well as the community’s needs change and grow. The Pantry feeds up to 1,000 people a month.

For more information, or if you would like to help, call 406-453-9551, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

You can also send donations to the First English Lutheran Church at 726 2nd Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401.